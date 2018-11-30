CEDAR FALLS -- The worst part of the death of a close family member is the guilt of everything you never got to say, or how you wish you had treated them.
That at-all-costs longing to change the past is the set-up behind Theatre UNI's production of "She Kills Monsters," which continues today and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Strayer-Wood Theatre on the University of Northern Iowa campus.
Marjorie Gast plays Agnes, who loses her family suddenly in a car crash after graduating from college with a wish to not lead a boring life.
Now a teacher at her former high school in Athens, Ohio, she comes across a Dungeons and Dragons manual written by her younger sister, Tilly, played by Mikayla Wahl, a girl who was her polar opposite: Agnes liked boys, music and popular '90s television programs (the play is set in 1995), and Tilly didn't seem to care about any of those things.
But her grief propels Agnes to enlist the help of Chuck, a "dungeon master" played by Luke Van Cleve, to help her figure out how to play her sister's game in a last-ditch effort to finally get to know her late sister.
Agnes quickly finds out that Tilly wasn't some nerdy recluse: She was a legend among D&D players in her hometown, an expert role-playing gamer who unapologetically crafted the fantasy world of New Landia into the world she wished she could have inhabited.
As Agnes, Tilly and their merry band of adventurers battle their way through places like the Mountains of Steepness ("I was planning to change the names," Tilly protests), Agnes discovers the eerie parallels between Athens and New Landia -- and much more about her kid sister than she had bargained for.
Qui Nguyen's play inserts '90s pop-culture references into every nook and cranny, and some of the attempts come off as ham-fisted (particularly because some of the references fall flat in an audience of college-aged students barely born into that decade). But it's Tilly's deepest secrets, and the difficult life she left behind, where Nguyen's script really shines.
Gast's Agnes is played superbly, navigating her own insecurities and judgments as she attempts to enter a world she once wrote off. Hannah Twitchell practically steals the show as the hilarious Vera, a high school guidance counselor and Agnes' confidant. And though Collin Ridgely's Steve is basically a one-trick pony, Ridgely nonetheless deftly executes that trick each time -- I'm still giggling thinking about him leaping in to say, "It is I, Mage Steve!"
A special shout-out to Bella Roads and Madison Kueper, who played Evil Gabbi and Evil Tina, for their on-the-nose portrayal of the girls who delighted in tormenting other girls in high school.
Capturing a game like this for the stage isn't easy, and that's where the production side of the play should get a ton of credit. The audio-visual elements worked very well inside the fantasy world of New Landia, identifying battles and monsters and each player's various stats like hit points and abilities, without having to bog down the script with that information.
The puppetry was wonderfully whimsical and skillfully handled, from the great Bugbears to the final five-headed dragon. And, given that they looked and sounded like real swords in the hands of the characters, hats off to Ridgely again as the Fight Captain, making sure no one was injured by the large weaponry during the live-action role playing.
"'She Kills Monsters' is about the power of story," director Matthew Weedman says in his director's note, and the play deftly reminds you there are three stories for each of us: Who we are, who we wish we could be and what we wish could have been.
