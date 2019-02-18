CEDAR FALLS - Valentine’s Day brought us at least a temporary infusion of warm feelings during our tempestuous winter. While Cupid’s arrows can bring with them tempests of their own, last Saturday’s concert of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra left us nothing but enjoyment of some musical offsprings of love.
The concert was preceded by sterlingly rendered music from the UNI Suzuki School String Quartet. The symphony’s programming, brilliantly conceived and ably executed by its Artistic Director and Conductor Jason Weinberger, indeed featured a musical history of romance, including a number of pieces rarely heard.
The orchestra began with the “Orchestral Prelude to Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet,” by Swiss composer Joachim Raff (1822-1882).
The tragic tale of doomed lovers from two warring Italian Renaissance families has spawned a number of cottage industries. First we have the huge tourist spectacle in Verona, the Italian city where the (undocumented) tale is supposed to have taken place; and secondly, the endless amount of music based on the tale: Prokofiev’s masterpiece leads a list of 10 ballets; Bernstein’s “West Side Story” is joined by nine other operas and musicals; there are at least 24 movie and television creations; as well as numerous orchestral works, topped by those of Tchaikowsky and Berlioz.
Raff was a German-Swiss composer and teacher well respected in his era. His list of compositions is immense, including four operas and 11 symphonies, but in time, his works fell out of favor. I have spent a lifetime in instrumental music, and this was the first work of Raff’s I remember hearing, much less playing. While his music makes learned references back to the Classical and even Baroque, it is written in mainstream Romantic style, as is this prelude to Romeo and Juliette.
I confess to enjoying the work, but not being particularly moved by it. The piece made ample use of instrumental color, both brass and woodwinds, but in my mind cannot stand with the great works we have canonized from the period.
The weather’s impact on rehearsal scheduling, plus issues due to personnel conflicts with other area orchestras, left a few rough edges here and there during the evening, though the orchestra’s performance overall kept to its high standard.
I was more impressed with the following work, “Pelléas and Mélisande,” of Finnish composer Jean Sibelius (1985-1957). In keeping with the evening’s theme, the work, stemming from a play by French writer Maurice Maeterlinck, tells the story of two more doomed lovers. Sibelius wrote a suite of seven short movements to serve as incidental music to the play (wouldn’t it be nice to hear theatrical productions today with instrumental music?).
The piece was scored for small orchestra — I was especially drawn to the evocative string writing. The string sections seemed to be more involved here, and were masterfully employed to express the emotions of this essentially dark work. Special praise is due to the faultlessly evocative solos by English hornist Rebecca Kimpton. Sibelius’s “Pelléas and Mélisande” is not often heard, and due to its restrained nature, may not be able to compete with more powerful outpourings of this composer (think “Finlandia”), but it deserves more hearings.
After intermission appeared variation 18 of the 24 variations of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s ‘Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini” (1934). The work, by one of the instrument’s greatest performers, who wrote in a conservative Romantic style, is functionally a concerto for piano and orchestra and is a standard of that literature. Weinberger dedicated the performance to symphony supporters Ed and Kathy Gallagher, Ed being especially fond of Rachmaninoff’s writing for piano.
The piece is built on a “Caprice” for solo violin by the otherworldly (some say Satanically inspired) violinist, Niccolo Paganini. The 18th Variation, by far the most famous, is often performed and recorded by itself. It stands as a monument to lush and evocative Romanticism and has been used in at least three ballets and 10 movie and television scores. A slow and heartfelt contrast to the work’s more active moments, it is built on Paganini’s main theme, inverted, or turned upside down.
The pianist, Vakhtang Kodanashvili, hails from Georgia, but has lived in the U.S. for some time, currently as a faculty member of UNI’s School of Music. He handled the variation with consummate refinement and emotional warmth.
The evening closed with a rousing performance of the “Catfish Row Suite,” an instrumental compilation by the composer George Gershwin from his opera “Porgy and Bess.” Gershwin called the opera a “folk opera,” using “folk songs” that he wrote himself.
It tells the store of Porgy, a crippled beggar eking out an existence on the streets of Charleston’s slums, and his love for Bess. I have long thought that this suite is one of the monuments of musical Americana and have been mystified by its relative infrequency of performance. Part of the issue has been that the piece has been somewhat difficult of access, with various versions floating through the labyrinth of the Gershwin estate. In addition, Gershwin’s estate has deprived the opera itself from attaining its rightful place on stage, due to its stipulation that the work be performed only with an all-black cast to insure “authenticity” (a situation decried even by Iowa’s own African-American opera star Simon Estes).
Nevertheless, we got to hear the suite’s five movements: “Catfish Row;” “Porgy Sings” (incl.uding“”I Got Plenty o’ Nuttin’” and “Bess, You is My Woman Now”); “Fugue” (dark music from the murder scene); “Hurricane;” and “Good Mornin’, Sistuh” (including “O Lawd, I’m On My Way”).
The orchestra (and Weinberger) handled the challenging work magnificently. Among many fine performances worthy of mention are Matt Andreini, xylophone; Sean Botkin, piano; violinist Anita Tucker; Rebecca Kimpton again; and an anonymous banjo player.
These concerts are not possible without the symphony’s generous donors, in this case: Buzz Anderson and Anderson Enterprises; Heartland Financial Services; 93.5 The Mix; the Gallagher Family Fund; Stephanie and William Clohesy; Joanne and Roger Lane; Linda and Gary Waldon; Iowa Public Radio; and the McElroy Trust.
Next on the symphony’s schedule will be two concerts in the Brown Derby Ballroom in Waterloo on March 2, which will feature music from Vienna’s fascination with their near-neighbor Turkey and its music.
Thomas Tritle holds emeritus status at the School of Music of UNI, and is the former principal horn and program note writer for the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.