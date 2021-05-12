Retired teachers take on a grandchild

My husband said he talked to Dan and it will not happen again, but this was not the first time Dan had made me uncomfortable.

How do I get my husband to understand? I feel this is so unfair to me and I am so hurt that my husband would even suggest letting him stay in our home.

Could you please help me to get my husband to understand? Should I just give this person another chance, the way my husband wants me to?

– Uncomfortable

Dear Uncomfortable: Your husband is only willing to understand your distress or empathize with you to the degree where it won’t interfere with his own friendship.

Yes, this is very disappointing.

You face some choices: To refuse to have this man in your home, to find somewhere else for you to stay during his visit, or to confront “Dan” yourself (you can rehearse ways to do this) — understanding that he may also deny, diminish, or refute your claim.

It is always best to have an ally in your own home, and to have a partner who has your back, but your husband will only go part-way.