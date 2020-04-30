Restless leg syndrome leads to more than interrupted sleep
Restless leg syndrome leads to more than interrupted sleep

Dr. Elizabeth Ko is an internist and assistant professor of medicine, and Dr. Eve Glazier is an internist and associate professor of medicine, both at at UCLA Health.

Dear Doctor: I wonder if you could help me with a problem that robs me of sleep, and which lately even persists during the day. I’m referring to restless leg syndrome. What causes it? Are there any new findings about getting relief?

Dear Reader: Restless leg syndrome, which is also known as Willis-Ekbom disease, is a condition in which someone has an uncontrollable need to continually move or flex the muscles in their legs. This is due to unusual and unpleasant sensations such as throbbing, crawling, pulling, tingling or itching, which only subside during movement.

Restless leg syndrome, or RLS, can happen to anyone and at any stage of life. Up to one-third of pregnant women report that they experience RLS symptoms, and the condition occurs in children as well. It’s seen more often in women than in men, and it is most common among older adults. Although it can affect any part of the body, most people experience symptoms in the muscles of their calves or thighs.

RLS symptoms, which become more frequent in the late afternoon and evening, typically begin when someone is at rest. The sensations are so persistent they can’t be ignored. Although flexing the muscles, standing or walking can bring relief, as soon as someone is at rest again, the symptoms return. Like you, the majority of people living with RLS also experience twitching and jerking movements that interfere with sleep. These can occur two or three times per minute throughout the night and often lead not only to sleep deprivation, but also to anxiety and depression.

Although the exact cause of RLS remains unknown at this time, research links it to a disruption in a region of the brain known as the basal ganglia, which is associated with movement. This part of the brain uses dopamine, a brain chemical crucial to smooth and sustained motion. There is also evidence that low levels of iron in the brain may play a role. Drug treatment focuses on opioids, medications to amplify dopamine, antiseizure drugs and certain sleep medications. Each of these comes with potential side effects, so it’s important to discuss the pros and cons with your doctor.

Lifestyle changes such as a moderate exercise program, stretching, massage, warm baths, cutting back on alcohol and tobacco use, and the use of heat or ice packs can ease symptoms. Some people with RSL find relief with a foot wrap, approved by the FDA, which applies pressure to two muscles in the foot. Another device provides pressure and vibration along the backs of the legs. Both of these have been found to help ease RLS symptoms.

A small study by researchers at the Stanford Center for Sleep Sciences and Medicine recently found that people with RLS may have an imbalance in certain kinds of bacteria in their gut. This echoes the gut-brain connection currently being explored in Parkinson’s disease, which also involves a loss of dopamine that affects movement. More research is needed, but this line of inquiry holds promise for new and more effective directions in treatment.

Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa

Latest local coverage of the coronavirus  COVID-19 pandemic.

Waterloo hospitals try convalescent plasma treatment
Waterloo hospitals try convalescent plasma treatment

As the two major hospital systems in Black Hawk County find themselves on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, they're at the same time on the frontlines of finding a possible treatment for the deadly respiratory illness.

Hospitals reach out to at-risk patients
Hospitals reach out to at-risk patients

During a phone conversation with a nurse, a MercyOne patient revealed she was in jeopardy of running out of her medications. Normally the patient would pick up her medications from a local pharmacy, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that.

Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'
Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'

As Black Hawk County's confirmed coronavirus case count has risen dramatically in the past week, workers at Tyson Fresh Meats -- many afraid of losing their jobs -- are sounding the alarm about working conditions and alleging their employer isn't providing information, allowing workers to come in with respiratory symptoms and otherwise covering up the presence of the deadly virus.

Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County
Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County

With just 12 positive cases, Black Hawk County continued to have a low rate of coronavirus infection relative to other counties in the state so far, but health officials warned that residents needed to continue following social distancing guidelines.

Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project
Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project

Martin Culpepper, a Waterloo East High School graduate, is now a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology working with a team that developed a rapid manufacturing process for face shields needed in the fight against coronavirus.

Food banks on front lines
Food banks on front lines

"People ... have contacted us and said, 'You know what? I never thought I'd be in this situation, but I am.' And I said, 'That's what the Food Bank is here for.'"

Send questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o Media Relations, UCLA Health, 924 Westwood Blvd., Suite 350, Los Angeles, CA, 90095.

