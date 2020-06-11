Renters can go bold with (removable) decor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Many renters who are hoping to get back their security deposits can still pursue ambitious decorating ideas thanks to a growing number of landlord-friendly products. In addition to removable hooks, temporary decorating updates include removable wallpaper, tile decals and easy-to-install light fixtures.

Renters also can perk up boring tile with waterproof decals in an array of colors and patterns, said Roxie Mae Lackman, creative director and founder of StickPretty.com. The decals allow people to create a dramatic backsplash in their kitchen or give a facelift to outdated bathroom tile, she said. "People like a space that reflects their personality," she said.

Her company also sells removable window film, which can add pattern and create wow factor, she said. It's also a way for renters to get more privacy without installing curtain rods or blinds.

Use plug-in wall sconces to flank a bed or accent a living room scene The lights — which must be mounted on the wall but don't require help from an electrician — can customize a space, said Ben Marshall, creative director at Hudson Valley Lighting Group.