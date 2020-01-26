'Remember the Ladies': 'The Path to Suffrage' exhibit explores struggle to pass 19th amendment

WATERLOO – A recognition wall of rosettes and a famous quote from Abigail Adams will welcome visitors into the new exhibit, “Remembering the Ladies: The Path to Suffrage,” at the Grout Museum of History and Science, opening Friday.
Rosettes can be purchased and personalized by the public to commemorate special women in their lives and added to the wall. The quote is from a letter Abigail Adams wrote to her husband John Adams on March 31, 1776, as the Second Continental Congress worked toward adopting a Declaration of Independence.
“I long to hear that you have declared an independency,” she wrote. “And by the way, in the new Code of Laws which I suppose it will be necessary for you to make I desire you would Remember the Ladies and be more generous and favorable to them than your ancestors. Do not put such unlimited power into the hands of the Husbands. Remember all Men would be tyrants if they could. If particular care and attention is not paid to the Ladies we are determined to foment a Rebellion, and will not hold ourselves bound by any Laws in which we have no voice, or Representation.”
Her thoughts proved prescient.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote. A Grout Museum exhibit follows the movement to ratify the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
“It makes sense to tell the story as a timeline because it was such a lengthy process, and it focuses on the women involved, organizations involved and events that happened. Iowa had a strong presence with women like Carrie Chapman Catt and nationally, had a lot of the vision for the suffrage movement,” said Robin Venter. The retired Grout curator is volunteering on the project with new curator Jenny Bowser and exhibitions manager Alan Sweeney.
Iowa women marched for suffrage, circulated pamphlets and lobbied to enfranchise women. Iowans like Annie Nowlin Savery, Amelia Bloomer, who moved to Iowa in 1852, Anna B. Lawther and Catt, who was born in Charles City and became leader of the National American Woman Suffrage Association, were at the forefront of this effort. “Many of Iowa’s suffragettes were asked to speak at women’s and suffrage rallies around the country,” Sweeney said.
Iowa voted on July 2, 1919, to ratify the amendment, making it the 10th state to pass the legislation.
The exhibit features numerous artifacts that act as “a backdrop to the storytelling,” Venter explained, including a home setting that conveys the sense of “a woman’s place is in the home,” an antique crazy quilt that incorporates ribbons from an 1877 political campaign, an office that shows women’s organizational skills for rallies, meetings, writing articles for newsletters and producing newspapers.
A group of five volunteers from the Waterloo Police Department spent five hours building the floor and railings for the office exhibit.
Artifacts were borrowed from the Iowa State Historical Society, including a suffrage banner. Pam Patrou, Venter’s sister, volunteered her sewing skills to recreate “bloomers” from men’s trousers loosely gathered around the ankles, a skirt and a cape. The outfit became popular with some 19th century suffragettes. Amelia Bloomer strongly advocated for less restrictive women’s clothing in her newspaper, The Lily, and her name became associated with the outfit. She returned to conventional dress in 1859 with the introduction of the crinoline — a hooped petticoat — that made wearing long skirts easier.
The museum staff also built a wagon with each side conveying a different aspect of the movement, including the anti-suffrage movement which “was actually larger than the suffrage movement but they didn’t believe women should speak in public, and let men speak for them,” Bowser explained.
Wagons were often used as floats in parades and at rallies for suffrage. For example, Iowa’s 19th Amendment Centennial Commemoration Committee is building a replica of the 19th Amendment Suffrage Wagon used by Lucy Stone from 1914-1920 for rallies and speaking engagements.
Information on the Equal Rights Amendment, a voting booth, a video featuring excerpted interviews on interactive kiosks and a straw poll station will be featured in the exhibit.