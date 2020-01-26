'Remember the Ladies': 'The Path to Suffrage' exhibit explores struggle to pass 19th amendment

Rosettes can be purchased and personalized by the public to commemorate special women in their lives and added to the wall. The quote is from a letter Abigail Adams wrote to her husband John Adams on March 31, 1776, as the Second Continental Congress worked toward adopting a Declaration of Independence.

“I long to hear that you have declared an independency,” she wrote. “And by the way, in the new Code of Laws which I suppose it will be necessary for you to make I desire you would Remember the Ladies and be more generous and favorable to them than your ancestors. Do not put such unlimited power into the hands of the Husbands. Remember all Men would be tyrants if they could. If particular care and attention is not paid to the Ladies we are determined to foment a Rebellion, and will not hold ourselves bound by any Laws in which we have no voice, or Representation.”