Reluctant stepmother wonders if she should stay

Dear Amy: I need to know if my marriage is even worth the trouble.

I’ve been married to “Jack” for almost two years. This is a second marriage for both of us.

I have no children and Jack has two children: a boy and a girl.

When I first met him, his children were tyrants who demanded their way and made a scene when they didn’t get what they wanted.

Jack’s own family wouldn’t have anything to do with the kids when Jack had visitation every other weekend.

I have since resolved this issue through tough love, boundaries and discipline, and the children have come a long way.

Now that they are better behaved, Jack thinks it is no big deal to have extra time with them at our house (hours away from their mother), without even discussing it with me.

He says that they are better now, and so I should want to spend this extra time with them.

I am allowed to work from home, and I am the one expected to be at home with them, as Jack works excessive amounts of overtime at his own job.

Am I wrong to oppose having this extra time with the children, which affects my job and free time?