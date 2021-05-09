Recognition days are tough for grieving parents

Dear Amy: With Mother’s Day and Father’s Day approaching, I want to share my perspective.

My husband and I lost our only child. I know people are hesitant to wish me a happy Mother’s Day because they don’t know if it is appropriate, or whether it will cause pain. I am still a mother, but my child isn’t here anymore.

It’s so devastating that there isn’t even a word to define a parent who has lost a child.

Yes, please wish me a happy Mother’s Day. After all, once a mother, always a mother.

– A Mother’s Heart

Dear A Mother’s Heart: For insight, I reached out to The Compassionate Friends (compassionatefriends.org), the national organization that has helped many grieving families to connect with one another, learn from one another, and to feel less alone as they walk the path no parent ever wants to take.

Shari O’Loughlin, CEO of The Compassionate Friends, experienced the loss of her own beloved son, Connor. She told me, “Many parents who have experienced the death of their only child (or all their children) appreciate the acknowledgment of their parenthood on these special days. Their love and feelings of being a parent don’t just disappear after their loss.