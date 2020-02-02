Reckonings: Printmakers William Kentridge, Philip Chen use 'powers of recall' in artwork

CEDAR FALLS – In a new exhibition at the Hearst Center for the Arts, two internationally-recognized printmakers’ work being
featured is visually very different, said Heather Skeens,
cultural programs
supervisor.
William Kentridge draws compelling images in ink on white paper. Philip Chen etches the ink itself, creating elegant, cream-colored lines that show through the black. “It’s actually the paper showing through the ink,” Skeens explained.
Although their works stand in striking contrast, similarities can be found in “Proposition; Pressure; Proof: The Prints of William Kentridge and Philip Chen.” Both artists use print to “test ideas, to think and to act through the creation of images and to convey intensely personal memories and reckonings.”
Kentridge, a contemporary South African artist also known for animations, grew up in Johannesburg and was sensitized at a young age to the region’s violet history of colonial power. Chen, who was born to Chinese parents in Chicago, grew up in a household challenged by anti-Chinese legislation of the late 19th and early 20th century that denied citizenship.
Skeens has been working on the show for two years. “Having William Kentridge — a major international artist — here is really special, an opportunity to see his work without traveling to a big-city gallery. Philip Chen, who lives in Des Moines, is a major print artist at the top of his game. His work is collected in many museums and galleries, and he recently received a Guggenheim fellowship.
“This is the only time these two artists have been shown together, and it’s a really special experience for our audience,” she said.
Both artists unflinchingly explore cultural and political histories and the effects on their personal lives. “It’s as if Kentridge is working through his thoughts on paper, almost stream-of-consciousness drawing, while Chen’s work is much more schematic and detailed.”
Lydia Mullin, curatorial assistant at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, has written the essay for the exhibit’s catalog. Her essay, “Powers of Recall,” Skeens said, helps put both artists’ work in
context.
Mullin writes that Chen and Kentridge “investigate the ways in which narratives —from brief moments to trans-generational sagas — can be conveyed through objects and images. Each is informed by a specific background, which acts both as a catalyst for work about that history and also as inspiration for the ways in which other, seemingly unrelated issues can be addressed.”
Master printer Randy Hemminghaus will join Chen for a gallery talk on March 5. Hemminghaus, master printer at the former Brodsky Center for Innovative Editions at Rutgers University, began collaborating with Kentridge in 2000. He printed all of Kentridge’s works in the Hearst exhibition.
