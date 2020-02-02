Reckonings: Printmakers William Kentridge, Philip Chen use 'powers of recall' in artwork

CEDAR FALLS – In a new exhibition at the Hearst Center for the Arts, two internationally-recognized printmakers’ work being

featured is visually very different, said Heather Skeens,

cultural programs

supervisor.

William Kentridge draws compelling images in ink on white paper. Philip Chen etches the ink itself, creating elegant, cream-colored lines that show through the black. “It’s actually the paper showing through the ink,” Skeens explained.

Although their works stand in striking contrast, similarities can be found in “Proposition; Pressure; Proof: The Prints of William Kentridge and Philip Chen.” Both artists use print to “test ideas, to think and to act through the creation of images and to convey intensely personal memories and reckonings.”

Kentridge, a contemporary South African artist also known for animations, grew up in Johannesburg and was sensitized at a young age to the region’s violet history of colonial power. Chen, who was born to Chinese parents in Chicago, grew up in a household challenged by anti-Chinese legislation of the late 19th and early 20th century that denied citizenship.

