It’s a color with some attitude – a little zing, a little zen – and full of life and energy. Mellow or bold, let it lift the mood in your home décor as a paint color, and in upholstery fabrics, rugs, window coverings and accessories.
Where to use it?
- All the places in your home where you greet, eat and gather with family and friends.
- Use it on the front door for instant verve and welcome.
- Bright, cheerful and fun yellows are great for kids’ spaces, as well as brightening dark hallways.
- Exterior — traditionally, yellow adds great curb appeal
A note of caution: Finding the “just right” shade of yellow can be notoriously difficult because it reflects light. Chose the best yellow by knowing the size of the room or space you plan to paint, and the amount of light it gets — natural, as well as from lamps and overhead lighting.
