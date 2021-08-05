Ready to hire your first employee? Prep with these 6 steps

At the same time, bringing in a new employee can help you generate more revenue by expanding your capacity.

Spence says metrics like average monthly sales and average revenue per sale can help you understand how hiring someone will affect your finances and when it’s time to take that step.

“(Hiring is) not necessarily tied to a date — it’s really tied to hitting that number of customers or number of projects or products or services,” Spence says.

3. FIND PROFESSIONAL SUPPORT

Outside experts can help you navigate the hiring process. That team might include an attorney, bookkeeper, accountant and HR consultant.

“Make sure that you get the advice of a professional to kind of lead you along the way,” says Angel Washington, owner of Cleveland-based medical billing and coding business Consult 2 Code . “You just want to make sure you do everything right from the beginning so you don’t have to go back and fix things.”