Readers weigh in on sports commitments

If we had to do it all over again, we would have attended more family functions and scheduled more downtime.

Yes, I wish we had let our children occasionally be idle and “just be.”

Playing sports and learning the value of teamwork and collaboration are important lifelong skills, yet there needs to be a balance.

The majority of adolescents and young adults will not go on to be professional athletes.

Growing up, my parents insisted that my siblings and I must attend every family event unless we were working.

Sadly, because as parents we did not do the same, this year we spent a birthday and Father’s Day on our own.

We wholeheartedly agree that it would be demonstrating important family values to miss a tournament or practice to support extended family members by attending celebrations or funerals.

– Learned a Lesson

Dear Amy: A number of years ago my husband and I decided that rather than flying to California with me and my other daughter for our niece’s wedding, our high school daughter should remain home to play in a basketball tournament because she had made “a commitment to the team.”