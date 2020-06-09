Reader queries cover a range of topics

Hello again, dear readers! You’ve kept our digital and postal mailboxes even more full than usual with your questions, thoughts and (thank you!) kind words. Not surprisingly, much of the discussion focused on COVID-19. To help with the volume of mail, we’ll have a separate column with your virus-related questions next week. And now, onward to the more general discussion.

DaTscan uses a radioactive isotope to assess the health of the dopamine system in the brain. It’s the loss of dopamine transporters (DaT) that leads to the neurological symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. However, the scan will return an abnormal result in any neurological condition that involves dopamine transporters. It’s used in conjunction with a neurological and physical exam to arrive at a final diagnosis, but in and of itself does not return a definitive PD diagnosis.