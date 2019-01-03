“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” the cinematic debut of Miles Morales, is our top superhero movie of 2018, a year that featured an abundance of them. “Spider-Verse” edged out box-office and cultural phenomenon “Black Panther” and the decade-in-the-making “Avengers: Infinity War.”
Here’s how we rank the superhero movies of 2018.
1. “Spider-Man:
Into the Spider-Verse”
An animated movie taking the top spot on this list — when animation at times has been an afterthought in superhero entertainment — shows how special “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is. From the top-notch voice cast to the groundbreaking visual imagining of this universe, this movie is the beginning of a franchise with unlimited potential from Sony Pictures Animation.
2. “Black Panther”
Bold, black and a boom at the box office. Director Ryan Coogler guided a story that was surprisingly deep emotionally and sociologically, with plot points ranging from father/son issues to the divide between African and its diaspora.
3. “Avengers:
Infinity War”
Thanos destroyed half of all existence and all talk of Marvel Studios movies never having villains that matter. The long wait to see the wielding of the Infinity Gauntlet lived up to the hype.
4. “Aquaman”
Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment, under the direction of James Wan and the influence of Geoff John’s Aquaman comics, proved they can still be a major player in superhero cinema despite deservedly creating doubts among fans the last few years. “Aquaman” showed that “Wonder Woman” isn’t DC’s only franchise worthy of a sequel and that their superhero films can be bright, inspirational, fun and not nearly as moody as they’ve been in the past.
5. “The Incredibles 2”
Despite taking more than a decade for a sequel to arrive, the Incredibles came back strong and it shouldn’t take nearly as long for them to slap their domino masks on again.
6. “Deadpool 2”
The most foul-mouthed superhero movie franchise of all gave us more of what made it work the first time (dirty humor), the anticipated debut of Cable and Domino and one really cruel X-Force joke.
7. “Teen Titans Go!
To the Movies”
“Aquaman” wasn’t DC’s only success story at the movies this year. “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies” was easily the funniest superhero film of 2018, offering LOL moments, catchy tunes and, a refreshing break from the bleak darkness that so often engulfs DC’s movie universe.
8. “Ant-Man and the Wasp”
“Ant-Man” isn’t as famous as Captain America, Thor and the Hulk, so Marvel Studios had to rely on the comedic charm of Paul Rudd (as Ant-Man) and the take-the-lead toughness of Evangeline Lilly (as the Wasp). It proves the magic of Marvel Studios can work with just about any of its comic book heroes.
9. “Venom”
It seems almost ridiculous that “Venom” felt more like a romantic comedy than a horror flick given this is one of the most gruesome comic book characters ever.
