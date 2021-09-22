Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice! Healthy Pumpkin Recipes to Try This Fall

If you’re seeking a taste and texture close to pumpkin pie, these oats are just the thing. This quick breakfast takes just 5 minutes to prepare and uses superfood ingredients that include rolled oats , Greek yogurt (or, you can substitute for protein powder ), chia seeds , pumpkin puree, non-dairy milk, and a sweetener and spices of your choice. You can also use quinoa as a substitute for oats to change up the texture. Prepare them the night before for a quick grab-and-go on a hectic morning!

A classic alfredo pasta with the addition of a pumpkin puree is sure to leave you wanting more! This comfort food recipe is fully vegan, paleo, and gluten-free, all while providing your body with essential nutrition. Zucchini serves as a substitute to traditional high-carb noodles, and the sauce is made from cauliflower. Then, the dish is topped with pumpkin and kale. You can also get creative by changing up the recommended ingredients. For example, if you aren’t a fan of noodles, you can substitute them with a whole-grain or gluten-free pasta.