Prospective parents worry about racist relatives

— Trying to Do the Right Thing

Dear Trying: Like any prospective parents, you want to “childproof” your surroundings to protect your child from physical or psychic harm.

Just as your brother and his wife are describing their world to their daughter, you will honestly describe your world to your child.

There seems little point in trying to force these people to renounce their racist ideology. They are showing you who they are. Believe them.

You should not follow them on social media. You should not involve your mother. You don’t actually have to declare an estrangement — you can simply make choices as you go.

Yes, you will naturally minimize time spent with them because they seem awful, and you don’t like them (they don’t seem to like you, either).

For many of us, however, the very definition of “family” is to occasionally share space with loudmouths, blowhards, racists, or people you simply don’t like.

In time, you can explain to your child why you don’t like them.

Relieve your mother of her desire to mediate; simply tell her that it is not necessary.