Programs help patients with outward effect of cancer

Dear Doctors: Our mom is going through chemo and radiation, and she's feeling bad about herself. Do you think the makeup and wig program at her hospital might help? We've suggested it, but she's worried it's frivolous to care about your looks when you're fighting cancer.

Dear Reader: The moment that someone learns they need to undergo treatment for cancer, their life is radically altered. There's the fear and uncertainty about the future, the challenges posed by the treatment itself, and the mental, emotional and spiritual toll that the entire process often takes. Learning that they're seriously ill disrupts an individual's sense of self.

This includes the physical changes that take place during the course of treatment, which often cause psychological distress. Hair loss, which includes eyelashes and eyebrows; weight loss; surgical alterations; surgical scars; skin pallor; loss of muscle mass and muscle tone; lymphedema, or swelling because of damage to the lymphatic system; prolonged exhaustion; and changes to sexual function all hit at the core of our identity. Anything that can help the person feel safer, stronger and more like their old self is a blessing. All of which is to say that, no, there's nothing frivolous about wishing to look better, because it goes a long way toward helping you feel better during a difficult and isolating time.