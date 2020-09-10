Preventing falls could save elderly lives

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Doctor: Would you please write about the risks of falls for the elderly, which can be fatal? The colonial houses in my area are dangerous and lead to many serious injuries and deaths. Now that so many of us are home alone more than ever, calling attention to this would be helpful.

Dear Reader: Thank you for bringing up a very important topic. Even before the coronavirus pandemic caused enforced isolation, falling had become the leading cause of injury-related death in people age 65 years and older. About 3 million older adults wind up in an emergency room each year due to a fall. More than 800,000 older adults are hospitalized each year due to serious injury. Even people who are lucky enough to get just a sprain or a bruise after falling can experience a marked decrease in their quality of life.

A common risk factor for falling is poor balance. This can be due to difficulty in walking, weakness in the lower body, foot pain, ill-fitting shoes, problems with vision and dizziness brought on by medications. Common hazards found inside the home include clutter, loose floor coverings, wobbly chairs or tables, extension cords, stairs, dim lighting, toilet seats that are too low, and slippery tubs or showers. Outside the house, sidewalk cracks, steep driveways and wet or icy pathways are all common trip hazards. Pets can also contribute to falling, both indoors and out.