Pretzel Day 2022 is March 27: Try Some of These Salty Pretzel Snacks to Celebrate

The following article is an associate of Okanjo, an affiliate marketing agency that helps us monetize our content. Products sold through the links in the article allow us to receive compensation and keep producing great content.

International Pretzel Day is March 27— and these salty snacks date back to the seventh century! According to History.com, bakers called the earliest pretzels “pretiolas,” meaning “little rewards.” Monks gave them to their students after they correctly recited prayers. Earlier versions of the treats were soft like bread. By the Middle Ages, Europeans caught onto the savory snacks and viewed them as “a symbol of good luck, prosperity, and spiritual fulfillment.”

Centuries later, modern pretzel makers bake them in many forms. People enjoy pretzels of many varieties, from traditional crunchy twists to pretzel sticks, to pretzels dipped in chocolate, peanut butter, and stuffed with cheese. To celebrate Pretzel Day 2022, try some of these popular versions of the tasty, twisty treat.

Chances are your belly will be happy—and so will your party guests if you serve Amazon’s Happy Belly Mini Twist Pretzels at your next gathering. If you don’t run out, the 40-ounce container is resealable. Mini twists are the perfect size to grab and dip with your favorite spread.

Snyder’s is a leading pretzel brand. They bake their Pretzel Snaps in a fun checkerboard shape that offers a shake-up from the traditional form. The crunchy snacks are Non-GMO Project Verified and are produced in a non-peanut processing facility. This makes Pretzel Snaps a tasty safe snack for school lunches and parties. Plus, the large, 46-ounce container is resealable.

If you’re craving a crunchy, dippable snack, Utz Sourdough Nugget Pretzels are just what you’re looking for. The aged sourdough flavor and the right amount of salt in these pretzel bites pair nicely with various dips and spreads, like cheddar cheese, peanut butter, garlic cream cheese, dill dip, and more. They make excellent lunchbox stuffers—and are also cholesterol-free.

Enjoy a new take on a timeless treat with Snack Factory’s Pretzel Crisps. These wafer-thin crisps are perfect for topping with crab, shrimp, ham, turkey, cheese, onion dip, or an endless array of spreads. The pretzel crisp knows no flavor combination bounds with this party-ready, stackable snack.

There’s nothing more palate-pleasing than Wickedly Prime Peanut Butter-Filled Pretzels. Crunchy and salty meet creamy and smooth for a tastebud-tingling treat. Enjoy these stuffed pretzels while watching your favorite binge-worthy TV series, as a midday pick-me-up, or at your next party.

Individual snack bags are great for lunch boxes, party favors, and more. Snyder’s Pretzel Sticks are tasty snacks that are fun to “snap” and munch. These pretzels are non-GMO Project Verified and made in a facility that does not process peanuts. Stock up your pantry with these grab-and-go single-serve bags, and you’re sure to make some snack-loving smiles.

Everyone loves a warm, soft pretzel now and then. Young Easy-Bake Oven chefs will bake and then gobble up their yummy creations with Easy-Bake Ultimate Oven Party Pretzels Refill Pack. The packs work with Easy-Bake Ultimate Oven (sold separately). Kit includes three salty pretzel mixes, one nacho cheese sauce mix, one egg wash mix, one coarse salt packet, and instructions. These make a wonderful sleepover snack or birthday party treat. Recommended for ages 8+, and adult supervision is required.

A pretzel list would not be complete without Milk Chocolate Covered Pretzels on it. Snyder’s of Hanover delivers a delicious blend of sweet and salty treats with these irresistible bite-size treats. Brace yourself, because you’re not going to be able to eat just one. Is there anything more sublime than chocolate-dipped pretzels? If you can bring yourself to share them, they’re also an excellent crowd-pleaser at parties or gatherings.

Of course, you don’t have to wait for Pretzel Day 2022 to start crunching on some of these extra-tasty salty snacks. Pretzel lovers enjoy them year-round!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0