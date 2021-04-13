'Prehab' helps patients prepare for surgery

Among the criteria that make a patient eligible is an assessment of the individual’s physical condition, and whether they are physically fit for surgery; this includes having certain levels of heart and lung function. In some cases, these levels can be improved with a program of physical exercise, breathing exercises and other types of therapy. Some lung cancer patients deemed unfit for surgery have, with a targeted program of prehab, been able to improve their heart and lung function enough to go ahead with their procedure.

Prehab has also been shown to improve a lung cancer patient’s recovery following surgery. In a study published in 2019, researchers followed two groups of patients undergoing surgery for non-small cell lung cancer. One group took part in a two-week prehab program. This included performing daily aerobic exercise, resistance training and breathing exercises, as well as following specific nutritional guidelines. They also received counseling and psychological support. The other group of patients had no special preparation prior to surgery. The study participants were evaluated one month after each of their surgeries. The group of patients who had participated in prehab was found to have better heart and lung function than the group that had no prehab.

So far, studies that quantify the benefits of prehab are limited. However hospitals that offer this type of approach say their patients feel supported by the programs. They report that the techniques they learn help them not only through the immediate aftermath of surgery, but into their long-term recovery.

Send questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o Media Relations, UCLA Health, 924 Westwood Blvd., Suite 350, Los Angeles, CA, 90095.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0