Pots of glory

Creating glorious containers — ones that thrive throughout the season – takes just a little more effort, but they can still be easy to care for as summer heats up.
Any container than can hold soil and has a drainage hole can be a planter. But if you opt for smaller containers, plan on watering at least once a day.
Large pots require less care with room for bigger roots and better water retention. Small pots may need to be watered twice daily. Clay pots will dry out faster than plastic and glazed pots; fiber or moss-lined baskets need more frequent watering.
PLANTINGPlant like-with-like — sun worshippers together and shade-lovers in their own pot.
Experts at Proven Winners describe two planting methods: traditional and living plant arrangement.
The traditional planting means leaving space between plants when filling your planter and it will fill out in two or three weeks.Traditional planters will have healthier root growth, better air flow and overall healthier plants.
The living plant method is, bluntly, stuffing in as many plants as the container will hold so it looks exuberant right off the bat. Be ready to pull out and replace plants that fade to keep the pot looking lovely.
Rule of thumb is three or four plants in 10- to 1- inch pots; and five to eight in 16- to 20-inch planters, depending on the size of the plant.
Densely crowded pots will not live as long, dry out faster and are prone to disease problems. You can trim plants to give other ones room to grow. If you do this, plan on a little more quality time with your containers.
When planting containers, fill the container up to a few inches from the top with potting soil and layer in plants. Fill around plants as you go so tops aren’t smothered in more than a 1/2-inch of soil. Leave head space to allow watering.
Don’t smash down the soil. Let it settle on its own.
Replanting a very large container from last year? Replacing all that soil can be pricey. You can replace the top half of the soil and leave the bottom half for one more year. But replace it all at least every other year. If your plants had problems last year with disease or insect infestations, replace all of the soil or problems will carry over.
CHOOSING PLANTSChoose foliage with flair — mix delicate or fine foliage with narrow, straight stalks and broad leaves; strappy leaves with rounded leaves, etc.
Choose a focal plant, then fillers and then a plant that cascades over the side of the planter. Mix or match your colors to suit your tastes.
Water: Water when container soil is dry to the touch; water until water drains out of the bottom of the pot. Do not overwater, especially when temperatures are cool. Large pots are vulnerable to staying wet in cooler weather because of their large soil volume.
Fertilizer: Incorporate a slow-release fertilizer into the soil when planting the container. This will feed plants for 2 to 3 months. Six weeks or so after planting, start applying a water-soluble fertilizer once every week or so.
