Pots of glory

Densely crowded pots will not live as long, dry out faster and are prone to disease problems. You can trim plants to give other ones room to grow. If you do this, plan on a little more quality time with your containers.

When planting containers, fill the container up to a few inches from the top with potting soil and layer in plants. Fill around plants as you go so tops aren’t smothered in more than a 1/2-inch of soil. Leave head space to allow watering.

Don’t smash down the soil. Let it settle on its own.

Replanting a very large container from last year? Replacing all that soil can be pricey. You can replace the top half of the soil and leave the bottom half for one more year. But replace it all at least every other year. If your plants had problems last year with disease or insect infestations, replace all of the soil or problems will carry over.

CHOOSING PLANTSChoose foliage with flair — mix delicate or fine foliage with narrow, straight stalks and broad leaves; strappy leaves with rounded leaves, etc.

Choose a focal plant, then fillers and then a plant that cascades over the side of the planter. Mix or match your colors to suit your tastes.