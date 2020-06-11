Post-COVID-19 dating will reveal much to potential partners

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Amy: I’m a 55-year-old single male.

Can you look into your crystal ball and tell me what dating will be like for someone over 50, once it resumes, in the age of COVID-19?

Given all the caution afoot in the world (not mine, I’m ready), will I ever find a mate?

— Alone Until I Die?

Dear Alone: This is a great question. I’m going to try to prognosticate.

One thing I can guarantee is a solid conversation-starter: “So — how has the pandemic treated you?”

This lengthy crisis has tested everyone in unforeseen ways, and how people have reacted to this global anxiety is revealing. You should be able to discern fairly quickly if a potential partner is compassionate, concerned, anxious, panicked, denying, angry, balanced (in your opinion), calmly cautious or raring to go. You might learn whether someone is temperamentally optimistic (it sounds as if you are), or gloomy around the edges. You might meet people who are grieving, feeling lonely, cooped-up and sad.