CEDAR FALLS – In 1846, the New York Knickerbockers played the first official game of baseball, according to the History Channel. A uniquely American game, it grew in popularity and teams were started across the country.
Cedar Falls formed its own baseball club in 1867, says Cedar Falls Historical Society Collections Manager Julie Huffman-klinkowitz, and regularly traveled to play opposing teams. In a show of humor, one of their games was labeled “Business vs. the Christians,” likely a church team.
The city’s love for ball sports — golf, tennis, baseball, basketball, football, pickleball and disc golf — is on display as part of the new exhibition, “Parks and Recreation: Cedar Falls at Play.”
The exhibit officially opened Thursday at the Victorian Home & Carriage House Museum, 308 W. Third St., and will run through Dec. 13.
“Through my research into the history of how Cedar Falls residents spent their free time, I discovered we’re big ones for having fun in our parks, on the river and all of the city’s natural surroundings,” says Huffman-klinkowitz.
“From 1893, when Peter Melendy wanted to name Cedar Falls the ‘garden city of Iowa’ to the present day, Cedar Falls has created many recreational opportunities.”
One exhibit celebrates the city’s festivals, including such annual events as Sturgis Falls Celebration, Cedar Basic Music Festival (formerly Cedar Basin Jazz Festival) and Cedar Falls Municipal Band concerts.
An uncomfortable-looking and rather small men’s one-piece black-and-white striped wool swimsuit is part of a display on Cedar River activities like swimming, boating and fishing. The original Island Park Beach House, then known as the Island Park Bath House, was completed in 1920 and proved popular with swimmers. Later it became a restaurant, snack bar and penny arcade, and in the 1950s the North Shore Boat Club built boat docks at the facility. By the 1960s, it was a popular gathering spot for family reunions, weddings and parties.
Another favorite swimming hole, says Huffman-klinkowitz, was created when work was undertaken on a dam in 1937. “It was an area along the river east of the utility plant where the coal pile is today. The water was always warm, and there were slides, a diving board and floating platforms. But because it was warm it grew algae, and people were cautioned because it was dangerous to swim there,” she explains.
Ray Edwards Pool opened in 1961, and in 2006 The Falls Aquatic Center opened.
Huffman-klinkowitz was surprised to find that as early as 1896, residents were advocating for public bike paths. People paid $1 to belong to a cycle patch league and a path was made from Cedar Falls to Waterloo. A planned trail to Waverly was planned but not built. The exhibit showcases an 1895 Peerless bicycle, among other objects. A lady’s side saddle illustrates the community’s interest in horseback riding and carriage riding before the turn of the 20th century, and parks like Overman Park are celebrated in the historical exhibit.
For children, there is an indoor “picnic shelter” for activities.
