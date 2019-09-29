CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar Falls Downtown District will be “in the pink” with T-shirts, costumes and decorations on Oct. 5 as participants and onlookers gather for the 13th annual Pink Ribbon Run..
The 5K run/walk raises funds to benefit the Beyond Pink Team, a breast cancer coalition in the Cedar Valley that provides support to people living with a breast cancer diagnosis.
Race festivities begin at 8 a.m. at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St. Following the race, awards will be presented and light refreshments will be provided by Martin Brothers and Get Roasted. Pump Haus is providing a drink coupon to participants following the race.
Registration is $35 at www.beyondpinkteam.org.
Fitness instructor and 27-year breast cancer survivor Tina Wendel will lead a walk-in-place option for interested participants.
The Pink Ribbon Run started 13 years ago to honor the memory of a young woman who died from breast cancer, but it has continued and grown with community support, said Gabbi DeWitt, BPT media and publicity chairperson.
About every two minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer, and one woman will die of breast cancer every 13 minutes, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
You have free articles remaining.
The American Cancer Society estimates about 41,760 women will die from breast cancer this year. Early detection, diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer is proving effective. More than 3.3 million breast cancer survivors are alive in the U.S. today, according to ACS.
Oakridge Realtors and GreenState Credit Union are run sponsors, and Community Auto Group is the survivor sponsor, covering the registration fee for any breast cancer survivor participating in the run.
The Spotlight Survivor is unique this year, DeWitt says, highlighting family and friends of family and friends of Sherry Schumacher. Team Sherry began participating in 2011. In 2015, Schumacher became a breast cancer survivor. She lost her battle with cancer in 2018.
Team Sherry has continued. “Participating in the Pink Ribbon Run is important because you never know when you might need the support, not just financial but moral support,” said Sam DeBord, Schumacher’s dad.
Her mother Dawn DeBord said Sherry “felt strongly about supporting people with breast cancer, way before she was one.”
Sherry’s daughter Rachel will present a check to BPT with proceeds from a garage sale.
Since its inception, the Pink Ribbon Run committee has donated more than $372,000 to BPT. In 2018, BPT awarded 81 grants to women in 10 counties for more than $66,000 for groceries, transportation, medical needs, etc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.