CEDAR FALLS -- Those diagnosed with breast cancer in the Cedar Valley can find a lot of help to get through the difficult times.
Groups meet regularly, offering a network of support. Grants are available to help ensure those receiving treatment can stay afloat financially. And volunteer advocates are present at community events to raise awareness.
All of this is done through the Beyond Pink TEAM, a Cedar Valley breast cancer coalition. TEAM is an acronym describing how the group strives to help those diagnosed with breast cancer: Take action, Educate, Advocate, Make a difference.
That support is perhaps most evident to the public during the annual Pink Ribbon Run, which will take place Oct. 6. The route of the five kilometer run/walk goes through downtown and many participants wear pink. This will be its 12th year.
A $30 registration fee is paid for the 5K race and all funds raised go to the Beyond Pink TEAM to help local families facing a breast cancer diagnosis. The event is presented by Oakridge Realtors and University of Iowa Community Credit Union.
"Because we have such great sponsorships, we are able to cover all of our expenses through sponsorships and every race dollar goes back into the community," said Gabbi DeWitt, who is on the Pink Ribbon Run committee. Another sponsor, Community Auto Group, covers the registration fee for any breast cancer survivor who participates in the run.
The number of people participating in the 5K has grown from 700 three years ago to 975 last year.
"If we could hit that 1,000 mark we'd love it," said DeWitt. "It's a big number with this size of race. We're just a tiny volunteer committee that does this."
She has some ideas about why participation has grown.
"I think it's two-fold. I think it's very difficult to find someone who doesn't know someone who's impacted by breast cancer," said DeWitt. "A lot of time people are responding to that.
"The other thing that I think makes people come to our race is that the money stays local. They know the people who are benefiting from the registration dollars."
To register or for more information, go online to beyondpinkteam.org or search Pink Ribbon Run on Facebook.
The committee has raised more than $315,000 since the race's inception, including $57,000 last year. That allowed the Beyond Pink TEAM to make grants totaling $66,345 to 78 women in seven counties. Funds can be used for any essential living expenses such as rent, electrical bills, gift cards for gas or groceries, and many other purposes.
One of those beneficiaries is Angie Rinnels of Cedar Falls, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.
"I was devastated," she said, after hearing the diagnosis. "You never think it will happen to you."
Rinnels completed chemotherapy and surgery this year. She received a grant for travel costs to her appointments in Iowa City.
"It was such a sigh of relief to be able to get help and not worry about the extra costs of going back and forth for treatments," she said.
The fund began with a $1,000 donation in 2006, predating the 5K event, and grants have been given since 2008. The advocacy coalition had more modest aims when it started in 1988, 30 years ago. At that point, it was called the Cedar Valley Committee for Breast Cancer Awareness.
"Their goal was to increase the use of mammography, start a breast cancer support group and start a $40 coupon campaign," said Dee Hughes, who has worked with the group since it began. The coupons, intended to make mammograms more affordable, were first offered in April 1989.
"And over the years, it kind of just expanded," Hughes noted. "We added a newsletter in 1996, a free newsletter. We got the breast and cervical cancer program to the Cedar Valley."
Black Hawk was one of the first counties to have the program, which is focused on early detection of cancer. It allows for free doctor visits to receive mammograms and paps smears at no cost.
After the two main organizers from Covenant and Allen hospitals left the group's leadership, Hughes said it floundered for a number of years. That changed when the committee received the $5,000 Iowa Health Prize in 1997.
The group got involved with advocacy at the national level, talking to Iowa's Sen. Charles Grassley about supporting the Breast and Cervical Cancer Act. He did, and it was approved by Congress and signed into law in 2000. That allowed women who were diagnosed with one of the cancers to receive Medicaid, ensuring they can get treatment.
The name was changed to the Beyond Pink TEAM in 2006. That same year, the first Young Cancer Survivors meeting was held, adding another option to its monthly Touch of Courage support group. Young Cancer Survivors holds quarterly meetings that are open to people who have had any type of cancer.
Efforts of the group have continued, both locally and nationally. The Beyond Pink TEAM was accepted as a board member on the National Breast Cancer Coalition in 2012. Christine Carpenter and alternate Lori Seawel represent the group at meetings in Washington, D.C., that involve working with members of Congress.
In the Cedar Valley, Beyond Pink held the first Ignite the Cancer Conversation in 2016 — an annual event that has included a conference and a book club.
The all-volunteer organization has branched out over the decades, but Hughes noted it has kept a singular focus throughout that time. "We're fighting to end the disease," she said.
