PHOTO ESSAY: Lotusland's Japanese Garden an outdoor getaway

MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) — The botanical gardens at Lotusland, near Santa Barbara, California, offer a meditative retreat outdoors during the coronavirus outbreak.

Consider the Japanese Garden, which opened in June 2019 after a $6 million, 11-year renovation under the stewardship of former Lotusland CEO, Gwen Stauffer. Footpaths are lined with Japanese-style vintage lanterns, and plants such as azaleas, bamboo, camellias and star magnolias. Trees include cherry blossoms and gingko; an antique Buddha statue along one path serenely holds a floral offering beneath a Japanese maple.

A viewing deck and footbridge cross a koi pond with lotuses. The open-air pavilion, built next to a waterfall, offers a peaceful space for contemplation with a view of the dry garden's raked sand, rocks and boulders, with a reflective pond and wide expanse of garden beyond.

Lotusland's gardens were created on a 37-acre estate about 100 miles north of Los Angeles by Ganna Walska, an eccentric Polish opera singer and spiritual seeker. They opened to the public in 1993.