Cat jumps from fifth floor of burning building, bounces and strolls away. Watch here.

A Chicago cat used up at least one of its nine lives on Thursday when it leaped from the fifth story of a burning building, bounced off the ground and casually walked away.
Fire crews were attending a small blaze in the city's Englewood neighborhood and were filming the building's exterior when the feline made its great escape.
The video showed a black cat launch itself out of the building, and picked up its remarkably smooth landing.
Nine lives for a cat that jumped from fire at 65th and Lowe. Cat hit grass bounced and walked away! pic.twitter.com/LRBsjMta2Z— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 13, 2021
Crowds can be heard gasping during the jump, and reacting with relief when the cat walked away.
"Nine lives for a cat that jumped from fire at 65th and Lowe. Cat hit grass bounced and walked away!" the city's fire department wrote on Twitter, alongside a video of the incident.
The age-old adage that cats always land on their feet perplexed scientists for centuries, and the exact mechanics of the animal's righting reflex are still not completely understood.
But a series of photographs taken by French scientist Étienne-Jules Marey in 1894 helped explain how cats twist their bodies in the air to land upright.
***