Personal trainer needs some personal training

I would not want to attend a gym where a trainer regularly hooked up with a married patron, and then beat that person’s husband to unconsciousness – right there in the gym. You obviously take no responsibility for your own actions and how they contributed to the outcome.

Dear Amy: I always assumed that my hairstylist of many years and I didn’t see eye to eye on most political issues, but we kept our talk to personal lives and movies and TV shows.

She’s a genuinely nice person and I’m certain she’s kind to everyone.

Then on social media, she attacked a politician I truly admire.

I just can’t go back to her as if nothing happened. I just can’t go back at all.

Should I ghost her, or should I tell her that I’m switching stylists, and why? I don’t really want to make her feel bad, because she’s not a bad person. We just disagree.

— Going Gray

Dear Going Gray: You seem to like this hairstylist very much. You acknowledge that she is a good person and is kind to everyone. I assume that she is good at her job.