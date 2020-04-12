Persistent hiccups could be indication of something serious

Dear Doctor: My husband frequently has hiccups, and sometimes they last for days. What causes them? Is there any way to make them stop?
Dear Reader: Hiccups are due to a sudden and involuntary contraction of the diaphragm. That's the dome-shaped structure that separates the thoracic cavity, also known as the chest cavity, from the abdominal cavity. The diaphragm, which is made up of muscle and membranes, serves both as the floor of the thoracic cavity and the roof of the abdominal cavity. Its motion is responsible for your ability to inhale and exhale. The diaphragm also plays a propulsive role in sneezing, coughing, crying, vomiting and eliminating feces and urine.
When you're breathing normally, the diaphragm contracts and flattens out, moving downward in a smooth motion as you inhale. The lungs expand into the added space, which allows air to enter. The exhale occurs when the diaphragm returns to its natural domed shape, which crowds the supple lung tissues and forces the air out. When something causes the diaphragm to flatten suddenly in a convulsive motion, the resulting inward rush of air causes the structures at the top of the windpipe, including the vocal cords, to snap shut. This makes the distinctive "hic" sounds that gives the hiccups their name.
You can get the hiccups for no apparent reason. They are also associated with common triggers such as eating too much or too quickly; foods that are hot or spicy; fizzy beverages; alcohol; smoking; and emotional extremes, like stress, fear, or getting excited and laughing. In most cases, hiccups will clear up on their own, as quickly and mysteriously as they appeared.
When they last for more than a few days, or even a few weeks, they are known as persistent hiccups. When the condition lasts for more than a month, which is rare, they are referred to as intractable, or chronic, hiccups. For reasons that are not fully understood, these are more common in men than in women. Charles Osborne, a farmer in Iowa, had the hiccups for 68 years, a fact that earned him a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Persistent hiccups are associated with irritation or damage to the phrenic or vagus nerves, which travel to the diaphragm. These can include growths in the neck, such as a cyst or tumor; gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD; or even just a sore throat. They have also been associated with serious conditions, such as kidney disease, diabetes, multiple sclerosis and stroke. For some people, general anesthesia during surgery can cause the onset of persistent hiccups.
Prolonged hiccups can interfere with eating, sleeping and quality of life. It would be a good idea for your husband to check with your family doctor for a diagnosis. Blood, imaging or endoscopic tests may be used to see if an underlying medical condition is causing the episodes. Treatment can include certain medications, including muscle relaxants, sedatives or anticonvulsants. Some patients report success with acupuncture or hypnosis. In the most severe cases, surgery can be an option, but potential complications can be severe.
Latest local coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Order for relief comes as coronavirus claims 2 from Linn County.
New coronavirus cases in Iowa as of April 10, 2020
A case of the coronavirus was discovered in Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, and that resident is now in the hospital, administrators of the facility said.
"Simply put, the number of cases in Black Hawk County is increasing," she said. "This is the start of a surge we have been preparing for."
Pews will be empty at Cedar Valley churches on Good Friday and Easter, but pastors will offer their uplifting, hopeful message of Christ's rebirth online and through social media platforms.
Deere & Co. has started making 225,000 protective face shields to be distributed to health-care workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
A new high of 125 new cases of coronavirus were announced Thursday, along with 2 deaths in Linn County.
The Black Hawk County Gaming Association is temporarily suspending its grant application process during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Knutson and other florists are feeling the impact in sales, particularly now with Easter lilies.
"In what felt like the blink of an eye, everything had changed.”
Officials at Pillar of Cedar Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation said Wednesday their facility has gone more than two weeks with no other cases.
Statewide, Iowa added 97 new cases, bringing the total to 1,145. There was one new death --- an elderly adult in Linn County, bringing the state total to 27.
Amid trade wars, low crop prices, weather fears, a new threat.
Districts have until Friday to submit plans to the state on the voluntary enrichment or credit classes they'll offer, much of which will require or include online components.
Details weren’t available, but fire officials said they don’t believe the department member contracted the virus while dealing with the public on the job.
The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Tuesday against a resolution.
A total of 1,048 cases have been confirmed in Iowa since testing began March 7.
Divided opinions across Iowa over Gov. Kim Reynolds not issuing a shelter-in-place order were on display Monday in the differing decisions made by two Cedar Valley city councils.
With just 12 positive cases, Black Hawk County continued to have a low rate of coronavirus infection relative to other counties in the state so far, but health officials warned that residents needed to continue following social distancing guidelines.
Clarksville pastor Val Swinton, hospitalized with COVID-19, has improved enough to start being weaned off of a ventilator, according to his son.
Fraudsters are taking advantage of the uncertainty and fear surrounding COVID-19
The worker at Winding Creek Meadows tested positive on Saturday.
The governor reiterated her refusal to order a shelter-in-place was "data driven" as she announced 78 new positive cases of coronavirus in Iowa and three new deaths on Monday.
School-age children may still feel overwhelmed, anxious and frightened by what’s happening in the world right now. Parents can help by talking to their kids and being calm, patient and reassuring.
Grocers have long wanted out of container recycling.
The state's death toll now stands at 22.
The Cedar Falls City Council will consider a resolution Monday urging Gov. Reynolds to implement stricter guidelines on people's movements in the face of the coronavirus threat.
Martin Culpepper, a Waterloo East High School graduate, is now a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology working with a team that developed a rapid manufacturing process for face shields needed in the fight against coronavirus.
"People ... have contacted us and said, 'You know what? I never thought I'd be in this situation, but I am.' And I said, 'That's what the Food Bank is here for.'"
Like many others whose livelihoods depend at least in part on people gathering in groups, musicians have seen their gigs dry up due to coronavirus restrictions. But they're also finding ways of continuing to play while practicing social distancing.
Many were tasked with suddenly shifting from classroom to online courses after the rapid spread of coronavirus abroad.
85 more coronavirus cases in Iowa, but no new deaths reported
Iowa workers received a double dose of bad news Thursday as claims for unemployment relief again surged and Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered many business to stay closed weeks longer.
John Deere Cylinder Works in Moline, Ill., has temporarily halted production after an employee there has a confirmed case of COVID-19.
From garlic to UV lamps to hot baths to nasal sprays, the World Health Organization responds to coronavirus/COVID-19 myths. More info at https…
A former Waterloo musician has died from coronavirus in Crystal Lake, Ill.
A roundup of pictures from our coverage of the coronavirus threat in the Cedar Valley.
Iowa schools are ordered to close through April 30, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced during her COVID-19 press conference Thursday.
With a population of a little more than 17,000, the number infected translates to 0.09% of the population in Tama County.
Dunking produce in soap and water, even if you rinse well, will likely leave behind soap residue that can cause stomach upsets, nausea and vomiting.
An employee of the John Deere Foundry Operation in Waterloo tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, Deere and Co. officials said Thursday.
In a time of social distancing, ambulance workers don’t have the luxury of keeping back 6 feet as they tend to the sick and injured.
An additional 52 positive cases of coronavirus were announced statewide on Wednesday.
As the number of COVID-19 cases skyrockets and the death toll mounts, people who rely on in-home health care workers for help with activities of daily living grow increasingly anxious about becoming infected.
Black Hawk County has its first case of community spread of coronavirus, raising the response level from "elevated" to "moderate," officials said Tuesday.
Martin Bros. Distributing is laying off some employees as the food service company braces for "significant disruption" from coronavirus-related shutdowns.
The state reported fewer new COVID-19 cases Tuesday from the day before, but it's too early to tell if that's due to social distancing measures flattening the curve or an anomaly.
The 67-year-old minister for Clarksville Church of Christ over the past 22 years is in a difficult position at the hospital.
Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson had "several" conversations with organizations and groups about their failure to abide the large gathering rules.
The city of Evansdale is closing its playground areas and play structures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Kim Reynolds confirmed Monday that there has been an outbreak of the coronavirus at an eastern Iowa long-term care facility, where 21 people have been infected.
The fourth death came out of Linn County.
Local and state officials declined to tell the public any details surrounding the death, including whether the man had been receiving medical care or was quarantined from others.
"Our incident command center has been in the process for weeks for all the what-ifs. We are preparing for a surge we hope doesn’t happen.”
Northeastern Iowa communities are being inspired to stage teddy bear hunts to cheer children and unite neighborhoods by the award-winning children’s book , “Going on a Bear Hunt” by Michael Rosen.
"I think it's a matter of, it's the same case, so I think maybe it's a matter of data entry ... Sometimes this happens."
Teachers in Hudson and Cedar Falls organized parades and drove past students' homes as schools finished the second week of a shutdown to help stop the coronavirus from spreading.
A local manufacturing operation stands ready to provide critical needs to industries that may be lacking supplies during the widespread coronavirus pandemic.
The church's lot was filled with more than 100 vehicles for a 10 a.m. service, which a worship band and speaker led from a flatbed trailer.
Area counties reporting new positive cases are Buchanan, Benton, Tama and Fayette counties.
The superintendents of Waterloo and Cedar Falls schools said they were hoping that they would get a week's notice if Reynolds decided to extend the time that public schools would not be in session.
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced the 34 new cases just before noon Thursday.
Waterloo Region Airport sees canceled flights, drop in passengers as COVID-19 depresses travel.
The Cedar Valley's educational and manufacturing community are stepping up to produce face shield and other items desperately needed by medical providers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s not needed right now, with Iowans observing voluntary restrictions, she says
Families delay funerals, putting grief on hold to adhere to restrictions that limit gatherings to 10 or fewer people.
Black Hawk County officials will begin "a series of meetings" to prepare for a shelter-in-place scenario absent any statewide shutdowns.
"I was thinking, if I had it, I would feel it by now -- I was relatively asymptomatic. I was stunned."
Dr. Alex Ulfers is a 2007 graduate of Cedar Falls High School.
Unlike the president, Reynolds said she will not make predictions or put timelines on such actions.
The couple have done live workouts on Facebook at 4:30 p.m.
Black Hawk County has one new positive case of coronavirus, with local health officials saying it was not related to the other three cases but was travel-related, meaning the county currently had no documented community spread as of Tuesday.
U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer said she remained "hopeful" that the Phase 3 stimulus package could surmount political differences and pass quickly out of the Senate to get cash in the hands of Iowans soon as the pandemic wore on.
Black Hawk County considers local "shelter-in-place" option if governor fails to act.
"We are two people who never met, but who are trying our best to make a bad situation better for people."
Waterloo Schools started its "grab-n-go" meal program Monday for children 18 and younger while Cedar Falls Schools is starting its food distribution effort Tuesday.
"We do not, I repeat, we do not want to end up taking people to jail on criminal complaints because of a unwillingness to follow the governor's proclamation," said Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson.
Emergency policy suspension allows Waterloo Schools staff continue being paid during COVID-19 shutdown
Waterloo Community Schools' employees will still be paid while classes are not in session due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the Board of Education approved policy suspension.
None of the new cases are in Black Hawk County.
Residents can use the online form to report credit card fraud, harassment, theft, lost property and minor vehicle accidents on private property or request extra patrols.
Authorities are warning residents to be caution of scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cedar Valley art centers, museums and libraries going virtual as COVID-19 precautions close buildings
"We pretty much were scrambling to come up with new plans," said Rebekah Hosford, youth services librarian at the Cedar Falls Public Library.
In the midst of COVID-19 uncertaintly, people still love eating great food -- and are seeking it out to-go or delivery at local restaurants who are struggling to keep their doors open.
Tama County reported 3 new cases
While the Iowa Department of Education is not requiring public school districts to participate in online educational programs or any other services while school is closed, public districts may choose to use online learning options.
Vegetable gardening is about sustainability and self-reliance, and it’s a worthwhile hobby. Perhaps that's why the idea of victory gardens is being revived — again.
A lot of people are out of work for the first time due to COVID-19. If that's you, here's how to file for unemployment in Iowa.
Waterloo City Council members approved an ordinance allowing Mayor Quentin Hart to declare a civil emergency due to the coronavirus. Hart then did exactly that.
Rules related to employee leave and vacation as well as virtual instruction at Iowa's public universities were waived Wednesday as Board of Regents declared a state of emergency.
Iowa Department of Health spokesperson Amy McCoy told The Courier on Wednesday the case is a person over 81 years of age.
Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill that will expand the role and abilities of physician assistants in Iowa, her office announced Wednesday.
"We're not just going to test everybody," said Black Hawk County's public health director. "(People) might make assumptions. But the symptoms of COVID-19 are very similar to other respiratory illnesses."
Send questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o Media Relations, UCLA Health, 924 Westwood Blvd., Suite 350, Los Angeles, CA, 90095.
