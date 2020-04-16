People ponder ways to give back

“Focusing on what your future can be a decade or more from now can provide an antidote to worry, the elders advise. This lesson is also a reminder: Present actions are the future stories of how we survived. What story do we want to tell?

“If you want to help yourself, the elders said, help others. Pillemer noted that their own poor families helped out even poorer ones during the Great Depression. They remember World War II as a time when communities came together, and everyone joined hands and hearts to support one another at home.

“Generously assisting other people to the extent that we can is a major way people are able to feel a sense of control, whether that was helping other people during the Great Depression or assisting the war effort during WWII. Generously helping others is a very good, self-interested strategy.”

Dear Amy: I’m responding to a question a while back from “Wondering Diners.” These two lucky people were eating out and were dumbfounded when a stranger paid for their meal.

I had a similar experience a few years ago. My wife and I went to a steakhouse for dinner. After we ordered, a server informed us that a gentleman on the other side of the room had paid for our meal. I was wearing a cap with “Korean War Veteran” printed on it.