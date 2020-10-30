People at office seems more toxic than ever

Dear Amy: Like so many others, I have faced my share of struggles trying to get through the pandemic and keep my health, family, and career on track.

I worked remotely and am now back working at our office space. We employees basically trade off working in the office and working from home. Working at the office is different than it used to be, but this is a compromise that seems to be effective, at least in the short term. Now we wear masks in public spaces and are extremely careful to distance from one another, but – weirdly – one dynamic left over from the “before times” seems to persist: some of my co-workers still seem to traffic in negative gossip and petty sniping about management, and each other.

Honestly, this bothers me a lot more than it used to, and I’m wondering if there is anything I can do to change a dynamic that has more or less infiltrated our work+place.

— Tired of Toxicity