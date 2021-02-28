Pasta perfect

Sometimes dinner calls for something quick and easy – and delicious.
Why not twirl one of these flavorful pasta dishes around your fork? Whether you’re in the mood for creamy chicken and fettuccine, bright and tender veggies or the familiar flavor of a tomato-rich meal, Chef Jim Nadeau’s dishes deliver. He’s the executive chef at Western Home Communities’ Jorgensen Plaza/Diamond Events Center.
These five recipes yield two hearty servings each. And they’ll definitely become favorites.
One Pot Pasta
Serves 2
8 ounces dry linguine
1 clove peeled fresh garlic, chopped
10 ounces broccoli buds, washed
8 each cherry tomatoes, washed and cut in half
2 ounces soft butter
Salt and pepper, to taste
3 ounces shredded Parmesan cheese
Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water until tender but still firm to bite. Add broccoli to blanch in boiling water with the pasta until it turns bright green. Add tomatoes. Gently stir together vegetables and pasta.
Pour the mixture into a strainer and set aside. Return the pot to the stove. On medium heat, add the butter. When the butter is melted, add garlic and saute for 2 minutes. Return strained pasta and vegetables to the pot and toss in garlic butter. Season with salt and pepper.
To serve, divide into two portions on plates or in pasta bowls. Top with Parmesan cheese.
Tomato Brie Pasta
Serves 2
8 ounces dry linguine
1 clove peeled fresh garlic, chopped
¼ cup olive oil
2 fresh vine-ripened tomatoes, washed and diced
1 tablespoon fresh basil, chopped
4 ounces brie cheese, rind removed and sliced thin
Salt and pepper, to taste
Shredded Parmesan cheese
Combine garlic, oil, tomatoes, basil and brie in a large bowl. Let stand at room temperature for at least 2 hours. Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water until tender but still firm to bite. Drain pasta and return to pot. Toss in tomato brie mixture; mix together. Season with salt and pepper.
To serve, divide into two portions on plates or in pasta bowls. Top with Parmesan cheese.
Quick Tomato Sauce with Penne Pasta
1 14.5 ounce can stewed tomatoes diced, reserving juice
1 clove garlic, chopped
½ tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 tablespoon red wine
Salt and pepper to taste
8 ounces Penne pasta
1 ounce butter
Bring a medium to large pot of salted water to a boil. Add Penne and cook until done, according to package directions.
While pasta is cooking, heat a saute pan over medium heat. Add garlic and oil and sauté for 2 minutes. Add tomatoes and seasoning. Cook for 3 minutes. Add juice and red wine. Reduce mixture to a sauce consistency, about 4 or 5 minutes.
Drain the pasta and return the pot to the stove. Add butter; toss pasta in butter as it melts.
To serve, place pasta and top with sauce.
Fettuccine with Vegetables
2 carrots peeled and cut on the bias
3 ounces broccoli buds, washed
3 ounces cauliflower buds, washed
2 ounces sun-dried tomatoes, cut in julienne strips
2 clove garlic, chopped
1 tablespoon olive oil
8 ounces fettuccine pasta
1 ounce butter
In a large sauté pan, heat the olive oil. Add the carrots and cauliflower. Saute for 3 minutes over medium to high heat. Reduce heat to medium.
While carrots are cooking, cook pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water until tender but still firm to bite.
Add garlic and sun-dried tomatoes to saute pan. Cook 2 minutes; add broccoli and cook another 2 minutes. Remove from heat; cover vegetables and set aside.
Drain pasta and return to pot; add butter. Toss pasta in melted butter.
Place pasta and top with the cooked vegetables.
Creamed Pepper Chicken Fettuccine
Serves 2
12 ounces skinless, boneless chicken thighs
1 tablespoon butter
1 large green bell pepper, thinly sliced
1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
1 small red onion, thinly sliced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 teaspoon dried crushed red pepper
1-1/2 cups whipping cream
1 cup chicken stock or canned low-sodium chicken broth
3 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh basil
1/4 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese
8 ounces fettuccine
Additional grated Parmesan cheese
Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. Melt butter in heavy large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook until brown on both sides, about 5 minutes. Transfer chicken to plate. Add green and red bell peppers and onion to same skillet and sauté until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Add minced garlic and crushed red pepper to skillet and sauté 4 minutes. Add whipping cream and chicken stock. Simmer until sauce thickens slightly, about 8 minutes.
Cut chicken into strips and add to sauce. Simmer until chicken is cooked through, about 2 minutes. Add basil and 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese to sauce, stirring to incorporate. Season sauce to taste with salt and pepper.
Meanwhile, cook pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water until tender but still firm to bite. Drain and return to pot. Add sauce and toss to coat.