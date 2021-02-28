Pasta perfect

Pour the mixture into a strainer and set aside. Return the pot to the stove. On medium heat, add the butter. When the butter is melted, add garlic and saute for 2 minutes. Return strained pasta and vegetables to the pot and toss in garlic butter. Season with salt and pepper.

To serve, divide into two portions on plates or in pasta bowls. Top with Parmesan cheese.

Tomato Brie Pasta

Serves 2

8 ounces dry linguine

1 clove peeled fresh garlic, chopped

¼ cup olive oil

2 fresh vine-ripened tomatoes, washed and diced

1 tablespoon fresh basil, chopped

4 ounces brie cheese, rind removed and sliced thin

Salt and pepper, to taste

Shredded Parmesan cheese

Combine garlic, oil, tomatoes, basil and brie in a large bowl. Let stand at room temperature for at least 2 hours. Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water until tender but still firm to bite. Drain pasta and return to pot. Toss in tomato brie mixture; mix together. Season with salt and pepper.