Parents ponder COVID risk to their kids

I know I’m being selfish with my time, but is it really proper for him to volunteer me without asking me first?

– Not a Willing

Volunteer

Dear Not Willing: You are not being selfish with your time. You are making choices about how you want to spend your time. It is your right, and duty, to make these choices.

As long as you are more concerned about the possibility of your husband “looking bad” than you are about your own autonomy, then you will continue to be pulled into doing things that you claim you don’t want to do.

Your friends are right. All you have to do is to exert your own right to say “no, thank you.” Doing this even once might train your husband to discuss his plans with you first.

Dear Amy: I wanted to write in with encouragement to “You’re My Mom,” the adoptive mother who felt insecure about her son’s new relationship with his biological family.

As an adopted child myself, I struggled for years deciding whether to look for my bio family. I love my parents and never felt anything to be missing in my life, but eventually became curious and did connect with my birth father via DNA testing.