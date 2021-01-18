COVID-19 cases increasing in kids, teens, and young adults, CDC study finds

"A lot of the data around school reopening was really very consistent with what we in the scientific community knew to be true," said Craig Shapiro, a pediatric infectious-disease specialist at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children. "Which is that in-person schooling does not cause a rise in community transmission, and that it is safe. It can be done safely and does not necessarily lead to an increase in cases in children, especially young children."

A CDC study released last week linked in-person instruction on large college campuses with 20,000 or more students to higher rates of COVID-19 in the community. The difference is because in-person instruction at elementary, middle, and high schools takes place in "very controlled environments," Shapiro said. Mitigation strategies such as hand-washing, physical distancing, and mask-wearing are easier to enforce in a school vs. on a college campus, he said, and the study reinforced that those precautions do help prevent transmission.