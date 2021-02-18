Panic attack sufferers should see doctor

Hello again, dear readers, and welcome to the monthly letters column. Thank you to everyone who wrote to let us know these columns, and the tips and thoughts from fellow readers, have been helpful. It means a lot to us. And now, onward.

We wrote about panic attacks recently, which a reader from Sand Springs, Oklahoma, said he had been experiencing for many years. There turned out to be a connection between his panic attacks and a congenital heart abnormality, and following a valve replacement and treatment with beta blockers, his episodes have stopped. He urges people living with panic attacks to talk to their health care providers, just in case there is a physical cause. “I should have gone to a doctor and discussed this many years earlier, but you know us men, just walk it off,” he wrote. “People with panic attacks should see their doctor.” Agreed.

Several of you have written regarding the column about motion sickness. The gist was to let fellow sufferers of seasickness and motion sickness know that you have had good luck with the Sea-Band. It’s the elastic acupressure bracelet we mentioned, which uses a small knob to exert a gentle and constant pressure on the inside of the wrist. The Sea-Band is inexpensive, and it is widely available without a prescription at most major drugstores.