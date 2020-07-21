Pandemic amplifies long-distance loneliness

If all goes well, I’m planning a trip to Europe later this year. I offered all three of my nieces a chance to go with me. All three turned me down for good reasons, so it looks like I am going by myself.

My brother called me and asked me how it was that I can afford to take the kids to Europe and not help him with other bills. I am likely to get overburdened with his bills, and I didn’t feel comfortable signing a loan for him.

My brother told me that I was not to have anything to do with his kids. I am a consenting adult who can decide for myself who I will and won’t associate with. Furthermore, all three nieces are consenting adults and can make their own decisions. I’d love to hear your take on the situation.

— Loving Aunt

Dear Aunt: I’m volunteering to be your “companion,” like a character in an E.M Forster novel.

Otherwise, yes – you are all consenting adults, and your brother does not have the right to control either you or his adult daughters. However – understand that parents are able to pull all sorts of strings with their children, and there is nothing you can do about that.

Dear Amy: Your reader, “NOT Born in the USA” wanted to become more “American.”