Overwhelmed man wants to withdraw

Dear Amy: I’m struggling. We started a business and had a baby during the pandemic. My wife and I have become reclusive (especially me).

The isolation has caused me to lose my social graces. Basically, I just feel annoyed by everyone. I don’t want to get together with people.

My increased presence on social media has shown me how crazy some of these friends’ ideas are.

I liked them better when I knew less. I could just focus on what we have in common. I’ve discovered some very unattractive traits about a lot of the people I interact with.

I’d like to ask how to return to previous ways, but I don’t know if I even want to.

I still do some things: I play sports and coach, but I don’t really socialize much. I used to go to parties, bars, golf outings, etc. I just don’t feel like doing these things anymore, and I’m turned off by people.

Maybe I’ve just become super judgmental. I’m letting these friendships and relationships go because I feel like I can’t deal with them — or don’t want to be bothered.

It’s to the point where any little thing can get you on my no-friend list now.