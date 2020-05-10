'Our Quarantine Project 2020' Photographers get creative sheltering at home

“I felt like we were staring in the pantry a lot, looking for food,” said Aaron, laughing. “And every day, we’ve felt a little trapped,” Crystal interjected.

“We collaborate and brainstorm ideas of what we’re going to photograph each day, and it’s evolved into capturing pop culture images and just being our goofy selves. Because we’re not working right now, the creative aspect of what we’re doing keeps our minds fresh. The kids are having a blast,” she explained.

“And we bribe them with snacks,” Aaron noted.

So far, the Olson family has recreated such iconic images as Grant Wood’s “American Gothic” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” album cover, as well as hilarious spoofs of movie posters, including “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial,” “Breakfast Club,” “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” “Jumanji,” “Home Alone,” “Freaky Friday” and others.

They’ve entertained the occasional request from Facebook friends, Aaron said, “and we’ve had people even drive up to the end of our driveway and yell at us to ‘keep it up, we want to see more!’”

Crystal sets up the camera using a tripod and timer and arranges lighting for each scene, while Aaron edits the images, including using Photo Shop.