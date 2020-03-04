Orchard Hill Church sets Lenten series

CEDAR FALLS -- The following speakers will present during Orchard Hill Church's Lenten Lunch Speaker Series.
March 11: Matt Reisetter, Riverview Ministries
March 18: Mark Eggleston, Western Home Communities
March 25: Ben Dau, Embassy Vineyard Church, Waverly
April 1: Rachel Henkle, Orchard Hill Church, Waverly Campus
A meal of soup, bread and dessert will be served at 11:30 a.m. with a $4 donation suggested. Speakers begin their presentations at 12:15 p.m.
Top spring-flowering bulbs
“Spring is nature’s way of saying, ‘Let’s party!” That’s comedian Robin Williams description for one of our favorite seasons, when the ground awakens and tosses up tulips and other spring bloomers like so much confetti.
Here are five of the most popular spring-flowering bulbs: