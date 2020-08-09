Open house: Historic Parkersburg Wolf mansion to host 125th anniversary bash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PARKERSBURG – Visitors to the 125th anniversary birthday bash for the C.C. Wolf Mansion and Museum will appreciate the museum’s most recent acquisition: A 1925 M. Schulz baby grand player piano.

Tours of the 1895 Queen Anne-style mansion, 401 Fifth St., are from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday and next Sunday. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.

Rick Gersema and other Parkersburg Historical Society board members found the piano for $300 on Facebook Marketplace. The owners, who live in Michigan City, Ind., were happy to sell the heirloom that had been stored in their garage for more than a decade.

“It was disassembled. We could see that it was heavily carved, but the legs had been removed and wrapped in blankets, and we had no idea of the real condition of the piano,” said Gersema, president. “But they wanted to let it go for that price and it came with more than 80 player piano rolls, so we bought it. Then we raised $1,500 to have it moved here and set up.”