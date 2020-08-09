Open house: Historic Parkersburg Wolf mansion to host 125th anniversary bash

PARKERSBURG – Visitors to the 125th anniversary birthday bash for the C.C. Wolf Mansion and Museum will appreciate the museum’s most recent acquisition: A 1925 M. Schulz baby grand player piano.
Tours of the 1895 Queen Anne-style mansion, 401 Fifth St., are from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday and next Sunday. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.
Rick Gersema and other Parkersburg Historical Society board members found the piano for $300 on Facebook Marketplace. The owners, who live in Michigan City, Ind., were happy to sell the heirloom that had been stored in their garage for more than a decade.
“It was disassembled. We could see that it was heavily carved, but the legs had been removed and wrapped in blankets, and we had no idea of the real condition of the piano,” said Gersema, president. “But they wanted to let it go for that price and it came with more than 80 player piano rolls, so we bought it. Then we raised $1,500 to have it moved here and set up.”
The piano was a beauty and historically pertinent to the mansion’s restoration because the Wolfs once owned a grand piano, Gersema said. When his wife Jean tried playing the piano, though, the sound was “just horrendous. A piano tuner from Waterloo came out and tuned it, and now it sounds wonderful.” The piano’s player portion doesn’t work and will cost $15,000 to rebuild. With so much additional restoration work planned for the mansion itself, there are no plans to make those repairs. If it is eventually restored, the piano’s value would be estimated at $68,000.
The 32-room, brick-and-stone mansion was built by Parkersburg banker Charles Wolf and his wife Mary. The home boasts 7,632 square feet, 16-inch thick walls, a third floor and basement, a towering turret, three fireplaces, library, grand staircase, hand-carved woodwork and 14 wood species throughout the house, including bird’s eye maple, cherry, quarter-sawn red oak, curly maple and primavera, also known as white mahogany. The second-floor ballroom now houses the museum.
Curved glass windows were made by the Libbey Glass Co., and leaded glass, sidelights and transoms were imported from France. The home has always had indoor plumbing and the kitchen’s original built-in ice box and zinc sink are still in place.
It took 18 months and $35,000 for craftsmen to build the home. Wolf, an investor who owned 75 percent of Waterloo’s Dark Truck and Tractor, drained his personal finances to keep the company viable. When he unexpectedly died in 1921, he was more than $400,000 in debt. The mansion went into receivership and was sold at auction for $8,000 in 1926. His widow was left penniless and lived with relatives in Cherokee until her death in 1938. The couple had no children.
The home was gifted to the school district as a school, then transferred to the city of Parkersburg. It was converted into a community center in 1930 and served as a library until 1969. The Historical Society was established in 1970 to preserve the mansion.
In the last five years, nine rooms have been restored with period reproduction wallpaper, carpeting and more in such rooms as the parlor, library, butler’s pantry and kitchen. Leaded and stained glass windows and woodwork have been reproduced or restored and third-floor windows replaced. Plans are to renovate the home’s bathrooms, which have original travertine sinks, including one that is a hand-painted bowl. Tuckpointing on the tower’s exterior brick also needs to be redone.
The mansion was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979, and it is on Preservation Iowa’s Most Endangered Property List.
“It’s amazing for a town the size of Parkersburg to have such a palatial, landmark home in the state. We’re trying to stay relevant, and we have a Facebook page to let people know we’re here. We encourage community support and engagement, and we want to get younger people interested in learning about local history,” Gersema said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!