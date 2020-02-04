Non-traditional ways to involve grandparents in your wedding

“It honors the legacy of a family and the extension of a family and how the family is growing, because that’s fundamentally what marriage is about,” said San Francisco wedding and event planner Alicia Falango, who estimates that about 30 percent of her couples include grandparents in a unique way. “It’s not the norm per se, but it’s gaining popularity,” she added.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

These unexpected, high-profile roles are a departure from what many brides and grooms have done for years: quietly recognizing grandparents with a corsage or boutonniere, and having them walk down the aisle ahead of the bridal party to take front-row seats.

Recent wedding seasons have seen an Indiana groom who tapped his 90-year-old grandfather as best man, a Minnesota bride who chose her 92-year-old grandmother as her flower girl, and a Pennsylvania wedding featuring two grandmothers in matching gowns as flower girls.

“It resonates with a lot of people,” Falango said. “When you are an adult, it’s a blessing to have a living grandparent. It’s so emotional for people. They go inward and say, ‘Wow, I wish my grandma or grandpa were still here.’”