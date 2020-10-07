No forgiveness for adultery

Among the mistakes they made were to involve their son as a go-between in their marriage. They also seem to be insisting that you erase your memory bank and carry on as if this family drama had never happened.

The way for you to recover from this is not to drink a cup of “instant forgiveness,” but to explore your own capacity for forgiveness. As ever, true forgiveness would benefit you more than them.

Dear Amy: After a Little League baseball game, my wife and I took our daughter’s family of five to a new mid-scale restaurant for lunch.

After we ordered, three dads with a total of five pre-teen boys were seated nearby. The dads sat at one table, and the “boys” at another.

Immediately the boys became very animated, screaming and laughing continuously.

We glanced at the parents and boys several times, with no resulting effort by the parents to quiet their boys.

Our server apologized, but did not make any effort to quiet the boys.

Near the end of our meal, the manager offered to move us into the bar section, but it was too late.

— Distressed Diner