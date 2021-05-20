Night sweats in men could have many causes

When heavy sweating becomes chronic, it’s called hyperhidrosis. When it occurs at night, it’s known as nocturnal hyperhidrosis. And because our bodies actually cool down a degree or two during sleep, nocturnal hyperhidrosis can be an indicator of an underlying problem or condition.

One possible cause of night sweats in men is low testosterone, which can be identified via a simple blood test. It’s a hormonal condition that becomes more common as men age. Low testosterone has been linked to being overweight and to Type 2 diabetes. Because it can also be a sign of infection; liver, kidney or pituitary gland disease; or an autoimmune disease, a diagnosis of low testosterone can lead to additional testing.

Other medical conditions that can cause night sweats include hypoglycemia, infection, HIV and certain cancers, such as lymphoma or leukemia. Medications for depression, diabetes and hormone treatments can also play a role. And, as we mentioned earlier, so can alcohol and tobacco use. Researchers in Spain tied night sweats in some patients to gastroesophageal reflux disease, often referred to as acid reflux. This is when the band of muscle at the base of the esophagus is no longer able to prevent the contents of the stomach from flowing backward.

As you can see, night sweats have a number of different triggers. Unfortunately, this makes it difficult to pinpoint the source. If your husband’s episodes continue and his doctors don’t have any thoughts on the issue, we think it would be worthwhile to seek another opinion.

Send questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o Media Relations, UCLA Health, 924 Westwood Blvd., Suite 350, Los Angeles, CA, 90095.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0