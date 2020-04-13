Neighbors want to help during virus crisis

You are right: Do not subsidize their rent and then deceive them.

I suggest that you offer to walk them through ways that they can get through this, including helping them to apply for unemployment (if applicable), and exploring whether they (along with millions of others) will receive an additional government subsidy.

They should be made aware that there is a social safety net in place to help them get through this rough period.

If for any reason they are not eligible for these subsidies, explain that their landlord might be willing to reduce their rent over the next few months.

It sounds as if you know their landlord, so you could offer to help them to communicate to discuss their rent. Depending on where you live, there will be a moratorium on evictions, and renters who miss payments will be granted interest-free extensions on paying back rent.

Additionally — yes — you could give them gift cards from whatever grocery store they use. Say, “We care so much about you and the kids; we hope you’ll let us help out for the next few months.”

Because they know and trust you, they will know that you are happy to help. Mutual expressions of charity and kindness toward one another is the very essence of friendship.