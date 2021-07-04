Neighbors in a huff over spray painting

This has been an ongoing conflict.

I just moved into this apartment, and I really love the house, my roommates, and the area where we live.

Evicting someone is hard in our state, but our landlord is taking steps. I’m nervous for her mental health.

Any advice?

– Fume Inhaler

Dear Inhaler: I think it’s wisest to avoid contact with this neighbor as much as possible and continue to stay in touch with the landlord regarding efforts to evict her. She is creating a substantial fire and safety risk for everyone in the building.

I speculate that she might be deliberately “huffing” these spray paint fumes.

According to information about inhalant abuse published by americanaddictioncenters.org, “Spray paint and other paints are commonly used in huffing. Some of the toxic chemicals in paint provide an intense high that can be easily obtained by those who are otherwise unable to afford or get access to other drugs. However, huffing paint and other forms of inhalant abuse are extremely dangerous, causing multiple severe injuries and deaths every year.”

Obviously, this habit of spray painting everything is dangerous for her, hazardous to you, and extremely destructive to the property where you all live.

