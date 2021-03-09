Near the end of life, a friend withdraws

Dear Readers: Every year during this time I step away from my column to work on other creative projects. I hope you enjoy these “Best Of” Q&As from 10 years ago.

Today’s topic is: Surviving loss.

Today's topic is: Surviving loss.

I’ll be back with fresh columns in two weeks.

Dear Amy: Last year a good friend was diagnosed with cancer and embarked on chemotherapy treatment.

I let her know I would be there for whatever she needed, and until recently our friendship didn’t seem to change. She had always been very active, and we continued to spend time together. I took my cue from her as to whether she wanted to talk about her illness.

Last month she got the news that her chemo was failing and that her situation seems terminal. She suddenly ceased all communication with me – no answers to emails or phone messages.

I don’t know her other friends well enough to have contact information, so I don’t know if she has withdrawn from everyone.