Native Hawaiians 'reclaim' surfing with Moore's Olympic gold

Moore is biracial and grew up in the only majority Asian American and Pacific Islander state in the United States. Her white father, of Irish and German ancestry, taught her how to surf. Her mother is ethnically Native Hawaiian and Filipino and was adopted and raised in a Chinese-American family.

“I’m proud to be representing the USA, but specifically the islands of Hawaii because there are just so many different kinds of people there, and I feel like such a connection to all of them," Moore said. “And I wouldn’t be where I am today without the community of people that have really raised me.”

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii this week honored both Moore and Kahanamoku on the Senate floor.

“There’s a saying that the best surfer is the person having the most fun and that’s unquestionably the case with Carissa,” Schatz said. “She’s an intense competitor who wants to win every event she enters, but also one who wants to see her opponents — and more importantly the sport of surfing itself — succeed.”