Naomi Pollock celebrates her 104th birthday!

CEDAR FALLS -- Naomi Pollock will celebrate her 104th birthday with a card shower.

She was born July 3, 1916. Naomi was married to Albert Pollock and blessed with five daughters, Beverly Beenken, Alberta Hanneman, Sharon McCampbell, Audrey Wolfensperger and Linda Mounce. She has 14 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 26 great-great-grandchildren.

Last year her niece entered her embroidery pillowcases in two county fairs, and she won one purple ribbon and another award for her work.

Cards can be sent to 7511 University Ave., #108, Cedar Falls, 50613.

Love You Mom, From Your Family

