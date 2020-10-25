Nancy Klodt loves life as a 14-year breast cancer survivor

Klodt says participation in the run has grown immensely over the years. She believes she must be a witness for the event and those suffering from cancer, those who have survived cancer and for those who participate in support of those who have and are suffering. She is in awe over what the run has done for people and the support it receives.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Pink Ribbon Run has raised around $420,000 for the Beyond Pink TEAM. “What is so important is that all that money stays in Black Hawk County,” she noted.

“I have a friend, Becky Young, who walks with me every year. They postpone family vacations so she can walk with me every single year.”

Klodt enjoys having fun with the run. “I jazz myself up. I dress up like a pink cat. Every year I add something to my costume. I wear pink claws, pink beads and my cat’s stuffed mouse toy around my neck.”

As a survivor, she is proud of her “tattoo,” the mark made prior to the start of radiation. Her advice to others is to “keep tabs on (your own health). I get my yearly mammogram. Don’t ignore it. Don’t put stuff off. I was blessed that we caught my cancer early, at Stage 1. Diagnoses and treatments have changed so much in 14 years. There is more information, more medicines.