Nancy Klodt loves life as a 14-year breast cancer survivor

CEDAR FALLS — “I am truly blessed. I go to bed and thank God for everything I have. I have a roof over my head, I have a job, I have great friends. And I have my cat, Kasper. I’m a cat lover.”
Nancy Klodt is loving life. As well she should. A 14-year breast cancer survivor, she has participated in every Pink Ribbon Run since its inception one year after she was diagnosed with cancer. She ran in this year’s Pink Ribbon Run, as well, which was a virtual event because of COVID-19 concerns. Participants signed up to run or walk and raise funds for the Beyond Pink TEAM.
Klodt was diagnosed with cancer in October 2005 at age 49. She underwent surgery and received 38 radiation treatments at the UnityPoint Allen Hospital Cancer Center in Waterloo. Upon completion of radiation, she took the cancer drug Tamoxifen for five years.
“Everything happened so fast,” Klodt said. “But I felt at ease with everything.
“I remember the first day I went to the Cancer Center. The staff was wonderful. When you walk in to the lobby area, there are various readings available and pebbles to remind you of God’s strength and love. I still have that pebble. I look at that and remind myself of where I am today.”
Klodt said reaching the five-year survival threshold was scary for her. “I saw the doctor every month between my radiation and the five years of the medication. It took me a year to settle down at the end of taking that medicine. I thought if cancer comes back, we’ll just take the next step.”
Klodt says participation in the run has grown immensely over the years. She believes she must be a witness for the event and those suffering from cancer, those who have survived cancer and for those who participate in support of those who have and are suffering. She is in awe over what the run has done for people and the support it receives.
The Pink Ribbon Run has raised around $420,000 for the Beyond Pink TEAM. “What is so important is that all that money stays in Black Hawk County,” she noted.
“I have a friend, Becky Young, who walks with me every year. They postpone family vacations so she can walk with me every single year.”
Klodt enjoys having fun with the run. “I jazz myself up. I dress up like a pink cat. Every year I add something to my costume. I wear pink claws, pink beads and my cat’s stuffed mouse toy around my neck.”
As a survivor, she is proud of her “tattoo,” the mark made prior to the start of radiation. Her advice to others is to “keep tabs on (your own health). I get my yearly mammogram. Don’t ignore it. Don’t put stuff off. I was blessed that we caught my cancer early, at Stage 1. Diagnoses and treatments have changed so much in 14 years. There is more information, more medicines.
“I feel for those who have cancer. I support them. I hope and pray they have the strength and family and friends by their side, and know that God will carry you through with whatever you are given in life. There’s a reason why I got cancer. I don’t know why right now, but part of it is I’ve gotten stronger, more visible with a support system for others.”
Klodt plans on retiring next year from the UNI Food Service where she has worked since 1996. At that time, she hopes to become even more involved with the run, perhaps serving on the board of directors.
“Support should not be just for one month in October, but year-long.”
