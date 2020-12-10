Must divorced couples remain friends?

I’m happier being on my own, but feel confused about how to have stronger boundaries, even though he had no empathy for me, especially during the months when he refused to move out. His health is still good, so that isn’t an issue.

Do I have any responsibility toward him?

Am I too empathetic? I feel like a fool.

— Foolish

Dear Foolish: Your divorce severed your legal and emotional obligations toward your ex-husband. If this is truly what you want, even temporarily, then you certainly have the right to cut all ties with him.

If he had wanted to stay friends with you, perhaps he should have treated you more like a friend during that time when you needed his friendship the very most, as the marriage was ending.

Some wise couples actually manage to do this, even when they are parting.

The most urgent and important reason for couples to maintain a cordial (and/or friendly) relationship with one another post-divorce is to protect the emotional connection with the children you share.

Your children are adults, and they can try to maintain their own emotional ties with their father, moving forward.